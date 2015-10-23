Pregnant Coco Austin was glowing while she showed off her growing bump at her baby shower on Oct. 22.

The reality star definitely couldn't be missed at the event hosted by wedding planner David Tutera, which was titled "CELEBrations: Ice-T & Coco's Pre-Birthday Party For Baby Chanel" at New York City's Cedar Lake Events.

The 36-year-old mother-to-be donned a long-sleeved pale pink floor-length gown that featured shimmering silver sequined details and an unsurprisingly, very low-cut top that revealed major cleavage.

Coco completed her look with her signature blonde locks in a rockabilly style and glamorously dramatic eye makeup.

The model married rapper Ice-T in 2002, and the pair announced they were expecting their first child together on their new talk show in July.

Coco and her 57-year-old husband revealed in August the baby's gender and that they plan to name her Chanel.

Since then, the couple has told fans Chanel's middle name will be Nicole, which is Coco's birth name.

Baby Chanel Nicole is due in December.