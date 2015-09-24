Taylor Swift has yet another honor to add to her superstar career. The singer is the highest-ranking celebrity on Fortune's new "40 Under 40" list.

The magazine unveiled its 2015 ranking on Thursday, in which the "most influential young people in business" are rated. This time, however, there was a catch. Fortune decided to make the list "100 percent brand new," meaning, in order to be included, a person could not have been featured in past editions. With a focus on "power and influence," Adam Neumann, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of the communal workspace company WeWork, scored the new installment's top spot.

Swift is placed at number six. "The country crooner turned pop mega-star was the single highest-earning musician last year, but that's not what earned her the respect and attention of the business world. It was her surprising and effective public stance against free music," says the outlet, citing the singer's public battles with Spotify and Apple.

Only three other celebs are featured on the list. "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver is at number 10, while Jessica Alba's The Honest Company landed her at 14. And Ronda Rousey just made the cut, ranking 40th, with the magazine declaring, "2015 has been the Year of Ronda." Fortune gives her credit not just for her undefeated UFC career, but also for her forays into acting, as well as for "inspiring women everywhere with a recent speech about body image."

Given the requirement that all the honorees be "40 Under 40" newbies, a lot of notable names had to be left out. To make up for that, Fortune also created a Hall Of Fame list that includes still under-40 "alumni" like Mark Zuckerberg.