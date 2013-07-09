Amanda Bynes arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, July 9, to face charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession; the actress was arrested on May 23 after allegedly throwing a bong out of her 36th floor apartment window. Wearing a blue wig, an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater jersey, black sweatpants and black sneakers, the former Nickelodeon star, 27, smiled at the crowd of photographers and fans gathered outside the government building in New York City.

Shortly after her May 23 arrest, Bynes accused her arresting officer of sexually assaulting her. Following an investigation by the NYPD, the star's claims were deemed meritless. During her July 9 hearing, the What I Like About You vet stayed silent. The judge continued the case to Aug. 26.

Hours before her court date, Bynes complained about her looks via Twitter. "My surgeon broke my nose during surgery but hasn't finished my nose! It's still broken and I can't breathe," she wrote. "I hate taking pictures with a broken nose." (Though Bynes often tweets about getting a rhinoplasty, it's not clear if she's telling the truth.)

Earlier this spring, the Hairspray actress pleaded no contest to driving with a suspended license in Burbank, Calif. in September 2012; she was placed on three years' probation. Bynes still faces charges stemming from her April 2012 DUI arrest.

