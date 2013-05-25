Amanda Bynes is making some very serious accusations in the wake of her May 23 arrest. One day after the Easy A star was charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment, Bynes is claiming a New York City police officer took advantage of her earlier this week.

"Don't believe the reports about me being arrested. It's all lies," the actress tweeted on Saturday, May 25. "I was sexually harassed by one of the cops the night before last which is who then arrested me. He lied and said I threw a bong out the window when I opened the window for fresh air. Hilarious. He slapped my vagina. Sexual harassment. Big deal. I then called the cops on him. He handcuffed me, which I resisted, quite unlike any of the reports stated. Then I was sent to a mental hospital. Offensive. I kept asking for my lawyer but they wouldn't let me."

The wigged blonde continued, "The cops were creepy. The cop sexually harassed me. They found no pot on me or bong outside my window. That's why the judge let me go. Don't believe any reports."

The 27-year-old was released on her own recognizance after appearing in court May 24. Judge Neil Ross warned Bynes that if she gets arrested again, or if she fails to appear in court on July 9, he will "set a significant bail." After returning to her Manhattan high-rise apartment that afternoon, the former child star tweeted, "I only smoke tobacco I don't drink or do drugs. I've never had a bong in my life! I need to get another nose job after seeing my mugshot!"

When contacted by Us Weekly May 24, a spokesperson for the NYPD said officers arrived at Bynes' residence after "building personnel reported that Amanda was smoking marijuana in the lobby. When officers arrived she had already left and gone up to her apartment."

Bynes invited the officers and building personnel into her place, according to the spokesperson. "There was a smell of marijuana and a bong in the apartment," the statement continued. After allegedly throwing her bong out of a window, Bynes was handcuffed. "She did not resist arrest," the spokesperson told Us.

Earlier this month, the What I Like About You star was given three years probation after pleading no contest to driving on a suspended license. Bynes' driving privileges had been revoked following two hit and run charges stemming from incidents in April 2012 and September 2012.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Amanda Bynes Claims She Was "Sexually Harassed" by a Police Officer