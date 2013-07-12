Ray Donovan's Ambyr Childers is pregnant, a rep for the actress tells Us Weekly exclusively. This will be the second child for the star and her husband, 2 Guns producer Randall Emmett, who are already parents to daughter London, 3. Childers is expected to give birth in November.

The expectant star knows her baby's gender, but she's choosing to keep it a secret for now. "I don't want to say," Childers told Us at the June 25 premiere of her new Showtime series. Prior to the L.A. event, Childers indulged one of her pregnancy cravings. "I had two pieces of pizza before I got here," she admitted. "I'm craving candy so I literally went to CVS and bought basically the whole aisle of candy."

As far as baby names go, the actress offered a coy response: "I have ideas floating!" In the meantime, Childers is excited to show off her baby bump in tight, figure-flattering dresses. "I'm letting it all hang out," she joked.

Ray Donovan -- starring Childers, Liev Schreiber, Kerris Dorsey, Jon Voight and Austin Nichols -- airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.

