When Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's reps confirmed the couple welcomed twins in September 2012, the actors kept many details private -- including their children's names and genders. Though it was later revealed that Paquin gave birth to a boy and a girl, it wasn't until the June 11 "True Blood" Season 6 premiere in Hollywood that Moyer finally opened up about their babies.

E! News asked the actor, 43, about his Father's Day plans, and Moyer said his 10-year-old daughter Lily (from a previous relationship) was leaving for sleep-away camp this weekend. He then added that he'll be spending Sunday "hanging out with Charlie and Poppy."

Paquin, 30, was tight-lipped about what's in store for Moyer this Father's Day. "I can't tell you because that would ruin the surprise," she laughed. "I don't know about [it being a] big surprise, but yes, there are plans."

That same night, Moyer spoke to Us Weekly about his dual role as an actor and a director during the sixth season of "True Blood" (returning June 16 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO). "It was a lot of fun doing three hours of makeup ... and then directing my fellow actors naked," he said. "That was a lot of fun."

Moyer and Paquin tied the knot on Aug. 21, 2010 in Malibu, Calif. Us broke the news that Paquin was expecting twins in June 2012.

