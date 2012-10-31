Carly Rae's legal trouble, the Lakers' A-list fans, and Angelina's potential wedding dress designer: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Wednesday's roundup!

Jimmy Kimmel is making the most of his show's time in Hurricane Sandy-ravaged Brooklyn (The Daily Beast)

Live from New York: it's Anne Hathaway (plus, musical guest Rihanna!) (Just Jared)

Happy Halloween! See Tippi Hedren's screentest for the classic horror flick, The Birds (ET Online)

Check out images from the L.A. Lakers' star-studded season opener (David Beckham, Adam Levine and Zac Efron all sat courtside!) (PopSugar)

As Vampire Diaries-obsessed as we are? Check out a haunting still from this week's episode (Zap2It)

Call her attorney, maybe? Carly Rae Jepsen (plus Adam Young) is being sued for her hit, "Good Time" (Vulture)

That's one way to hold their attention: watch Coco Austin's ultra-sexy weather report (toofab)

Will Angelina Jolie walk down the aisle in L'Wren Scott? (Fashionista)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anne Hathaway to Host Saturday Night Live!