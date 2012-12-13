Anne Hathaway is earning a lot of buzz for Les Miserables -- and not just for her acting chops.

The Oscar-nominee, 30, has been stepping out to promote the epic movie musical in a series of very bold ensembles.

Hitting the red carpet for the world premiere of Les Mis in London on Wednesday, Dec. 5, the newlywed leading lady stunned in a backless white Givenchy dress with all-over pearl beading and draped, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

That same night, at the star-studded after-party for the premiere, the petite A-lister swapped her floor-length gown for a short, strapless blue-and-gold Altuzarra frock that showed off her super-slim figure. (Hathaway famously lost 25 pounds from her already-tiny frame to play Fantine, a prostitute dying of tuberculosis.)

"I still feel the stress over 'Am I thin enough? Am I too thin? Is my body the right shape?'" Hathaway admits in the January issue of Glamour. "There's an obsessive quality to it that I thought I would've grown out of by now. It's an ongoing source of shame for me."

Five days after the London screening, at the Dec. 10 premiere of Les Mis in New York City, the star turned heads in a black taffeta Tom Ford gown with a cape-style back and a thigh-high slit that showed off her sexy, bondage-inspired boots. (Hathaway's risque look that night was the talk of the town, but more for what she wasn't wearing than what she was: Arriving at the event, the underwear-less actress accidentally flashed her private parts to photographers as she exited her limo outside the Ziegfield Theatre.)

She sported a much more conservative look the day after her wardrobe malfunction, donning a glittering, sequin-embellished Nina Ricci number to celebrate Les Mis co-star Hugh Jackman at the Museum of the Moving Image. She accessorized the delicate, flirty frock with a simple silver clutch and gold Stella McCartney strappy sandals.

