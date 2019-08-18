Hailey Bieber had a seriously wild vacation!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The 22-year-old model made some friends during her recent tropical vacation with husband Justin Bieber -- only they weren't humans. In her latest Instagram post, Hailey shared a series of photos of herself getting up close and personal with a totally adorable lemur.

"Lemurs everywhere please," she captioned the snaps. In the pics, she showed off her famous curves in a lime-green snakeskin bikini as the grey-and-white creature rested comfortably on her shoulders. The Biebs himself -- or more specifically, his tattooed arm -- even makes an appearance in one of the snaps, feeding a little lemur who hangs on a cage.

The previous day Hailey shared an intimate black-and-white photo of herself and Justin from their getaway. "Vacation officially over back to reality," she wrote in the caption.

Justin and Hailey are one of the most loved-up couples on social media. Earlier this month, the singer shared a super-sweet image of the two on a different vacation, declaring the model his "best friend." Then, on Aug. 16, he gushed about her in a major way. "I fall more in love with you every single day," he wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Hailey. "You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday."

Justin and Hailey are getting ready to celebrate their one-year anniversary after secretly marrying in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas. Though there have been reports that the couple has experience some marital struggles, from the looks of things, they are happier than ever!