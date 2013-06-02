What goes best with a bronzed beachy glow? A bright, white smile! With all the outdoor barbecues, poolside cocktails and other fun in the sun activities the summer months have in store, maintaining a white, healthy smile may not be a top priority, but as celebrity dentist Dr. Nancy Rosen tells Us Weekly, preventing cavities and enamel loss can be done in just minutes at home.

In our latest Beauty Chat video segment, Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg and Dr. Rosen (she treats The View's Elisabeth Hasselbeck and celebrity chef Bobby Flay) discuss how to best get -- and maintain -- a sexy, white summer smile at home.

To keep your smile looking stunning for years to come, Dr. Rosen suggests that those who grind or clench their teeth get a night guard to slow the pace of enamel erosion. "When [you grind or clench your teeth], your teeth get shorter, discolored and can start to be sensitive," explains our expert. "Your beautiful smile ends up looking very old -- at least 10-15 years older than you are."

Additionally, Dr. Rosen advises lightening up on brushing -- and doing so with the aid of an electric toothbrush and paste that rebuild enamel. "If you brush too hard with too much force, you're actually brushing away the enamel. You'll get divots on the front of your teeth and they can be sensitive. [The divots] are not attractive and totally irreversible," she tells Us.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bobby Flay's Dentist: How to Prevent Enamel Loss, Get a Whiter Smile This Summer