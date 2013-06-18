Maddox Jolie-Pitt makes a violent cameo in his father Brad Pitt's new zombie movie, World War Z. At the film's premiere in New York City June 17, the engaged father of six revealed his "oldest boy" makes his feature film debut in the Marc Forster-directed apocalyptic horror movie.

"He gets shot in the head . . . multiple times. But he gets double tapped," Pitt said of Maddox. Angelina Jolie's fiance joked, "I don't know what that says about me as a parent." Pitt said his sons Maddox, 11, and Pax, 9, "have already seen it and they love it." (Indeed, alongside their mom, 38, the siblings attended the World War Z in London June 2.)

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt's bond with Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Pitt's young costar Fabrizio Zacharee Guido said he "became really good friends" with Maddox and Pax while filming World War Z. "They're so much fun. They're just normal kids," he told Us Weekly. "We rode bikes and played video games."

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt's life as a dad

Guido added that Maddox is "a ladies' man" who is into "any kind of girl." Pax, meanwhile, "is a little too young" to think about dating, Guido added. "But he's super fun to be around."

PHOTOS: How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie built a life together

Pitt is just as much fun to spend time with, according to his onscreen wife Mireille Enos. "He has really great dumb dad jokes that he would bring in for the kids," the 37-year-old actress told Us. "Like the best, really stupid jokes for the kids that were working."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brad Pitt Says Maddox Jolie-Pitt "Gets Shot in the Head" in World War Z