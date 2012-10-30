New women, new drama!

Never one to mince words, Brandi Glanville is one of the first to welcome new cast member Yolanda H. Foster to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fold -- but her introduction would make Miss Manners blush.

Getting acquainted with Foster, currently married to songwriter and mega-producer David Foster, at Lisa VanderPump's Villa Blanca restaurant on the show's Nov. 5 premiere, Glanville makes small talk about Foster's ex-husband -- and VanderPump friend -- Mohamed Hadid.

"Your ex-husband is Mohamed. You know everyone, you've slept with everyone, it's all good," Eddie Cibrian's ex-wife Glanville, 39, tells Foster in this exclusive preview clip, filmed during their tense first meeting.

As Foster is rendered speechless, VanderPump tries to explain Glanville's brash behavior. "Brandi started off in a bad place with the other women," VanderPump says.

Foster is one of two new Beverly Hills Housewives taking part in season 3. Marisa Zanuck, a former coworker of Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio, will appear on the series this fall. Married to movie producer Dean Zanuck, Marisa has two children.

The newbies will join VanderPump, Richards, her sister Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof and Taylor Armstrong when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Nov. 5. (Although she's no longer part of the core cast, Camille Grammer will return as a featured player for the new season as well.)

