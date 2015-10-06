Almost time! Bristol Palin is only a few months from giving birth to her second child, but she's living it up with her family until then.

The controversial daughter of Sarah Palin posted a photo with her 6-year-old son Tripp, and a boy who appeared to be her younger brother. Bristol's bump is shown as the family appears to be at a resort pool.

"#7monthspregnant but still the best time with my boys," she wrote.

The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant is expecting her second child, although she has not revealed the father. She confirmed the pregnancy in a June blog posting, referring to her pregnancy as a "disappointment."

"I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to my family, to my close friends, and to many of you," she wrote. "But please respect Tripp's and my privacy during this time. I do not want any lectures and I do not want any sympathy."

She later backtracked and said the pregnancy wasn't entirely unwanted.

"Everyone knows I wanted more kids, to have a bigger family. Believing I was heading that way, I got ahead of myself. Things didn't go as planned, but life keeps going. Life moves on. I do not regret this baby."

Bristol got engaged to Marine Dakota Meyer in March 2015 in Las Vegas. The two called off their wedding that was set for Memorial Day weekend. Many people believe he is the father of the child.