What would Britney Spears be doing today if she weren't a pop star? Teaching! In an interview with PopJustice.com, the 29-year-old mother of two opens up about the career choices she might have made if she hadn't reached international stardom at a young age.

"I'd probably be a teacher," she tells the site. "I love kids, and even in what I do now one of my favorite parts of my day is getting to meet my fans before the show. Especially the little ones. They are always so cute."

"I'd specialize in reading and history," she says, adding that her favorite historical period is the 1920s.

So even if "Baby One More Time" had just been a one-hit-wonder back in 1998, Spears says she'd still be "raising my family [and] being a mom" today.

Her sons, Sean Preston, 5, and Jayden, 4, are her top priority. "I'm very strong in the way I raise my kids and stuff," she says. "So [even if I weren't famous] it would probably be pretty much the same."

If either of her sons ever wants to pursue a career in the industry, she'll let them follow in her footsteps. "I'd definitely keep an eye on them, but if that's what they wanted to do then I'd let them go after it," she says. "I'd just be very protective."

"I wouldn't want them to go into it feeling fearful, and also nobody can really prepare you for this industry and what you experience," she says. "So I'd just have to trust that they have the instincts to know what's right and wrong and help guide them along the way. I think I have the experience."