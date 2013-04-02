Brooklyn Decker: I was 'awestruck' by Jennifer Aniston's bikini body

Jennifer Aniston Brooklyn Decker Just Go With It bikini body hot yoga

Us Weekly

It's hard to believe that someone as leggy and lean as Brooklyn Decker could have body image issues, but the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl claims that she was "awestruck" by "Just Go With It" co-star Jennifer Aniston's body.

"She's so active and had to be in a bikini for 'Just Go With It' -- she just had this glow about her," Decker, 25, said about her 44-year-old co-star. "I was a bit awestruck!"

Decker tells the May/June issue of Women's Health UK, she turned down opportunities to work out with Aniston while the pair was on-set because she was too "intimidated."

"I was invited to do yoga with her on set but they had so many good yogis I was intimidated and chickened out," she told the magazine. Luckily for Decker, however, her husband, tennis champ Andy Roddick, loves her body just the way it is.

"The biggest thing for me about being with Andy is that athletes in general tend to appreciate different things about women's bodies," she said of Roddick, 30. "They're not so concerned with how someone looks, more about how strong and healthy they are."

And despite flaunting her figure on the cover of numerous magazines, Decker revealed last year that she's not a fan of being an exhibitionist anyway.

"The biggest thing is finding that balance between masculine and feminine," the "Battleship" actress told FabSugar last spring. "Because I'm such a tomboy, I hate showing off my body. [My stylist] is always like, 'You have to show your figure.'"

