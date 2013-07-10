Apple Martin, North West, Ace Johnson, Moroccan Cannon et al have some major new competition in the quirky celeb baby name face-off: Cricket Silverstein, the newborn daughter of Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein. A rep for the Cougar Town actress, 34, confirmed the week-old tot's unique moniker to Us Weekly Wednesday July 10. Their little one joins a 3-year-old sister with another memorable name: Birdie.

PHOTOS: Unusual celeb baby names

The Twitter-savvy mother of two quickly wised up to Internet chatter about her daughters -- and quickly assured her followers that her kids will do just fine on the playground, thank you very much.

PHOTOS: Celeb baby names explained

"It's weird people think my kids will be in therapy because of their names," the Dawson's Creek alum cracked. "Guys, my kids will be therapy for LOTS of reasons, I'm sure."

PHOTOS: Famous moms and daughters

Born July 2, Cricket weighed about 8 pounds. Philipps, who stepped out for the first time post-birth on Wednesday as well, has previously admitted to Us that it would be a "big adjustment" for Birdie to welcome a sibling. "We'll see what happens when the actual baby comes," Michelle Williams' BFF joked. "I'm planning for that moment when she asks, 'When does she go back?'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Busy Philipps: My Kids Won't Be in Therapy Because of Their Names