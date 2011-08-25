LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Media-savvy Jim Carrey is launching his new website with a bang.

RELATED: Emma Stone Looks To the Future

The 49-year-old actor posted a video love letter to "The Help" star Emma Stone on www.jimcarreytrulife.com Wednesday that many online deemed "creepy." The one-minute, 53-second video shows Carrey speaking into a handheld camera and sincerely professing his love for the 22-year-old actress.

Carrey says Stone is "all the way beautiful. Not just pretty, but smart, and kindhearted" and that "if I were a lot younger, I would marry you." He goes on to say they would have "chubby little freckle-faced kids."

RELATED: J.Lo Strikes Back, Plus More Funny Celeb Pics

He continues: "Everyday for the rest of your life, you would thank God that I was the appropriate age for you. But I'm not. I'm 49. I have lines on my face, sometimes a little grey in my beard, and it takes me a little longer to pee than it used to. Those are the only discernable signs of aging that I can find so far ..."

The video was viewed so many times that it crashed Carrey's new site early Thursday. So was the whole thing really an oddball courtship attempt?

RELATED: Jim Carrey Wants To Make Babies With Emma Stone

Not quite.

"It's a comical love letter," a rep for Carrey told AccessHollywood.

On Twitter, Carrey later wrote, "Yes, my msg to Emma Stone was a comedy routine and the funniest part is that everything i said is tru."