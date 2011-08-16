Phil McGraw spoke with Casey Anthony's parents, Cindy and George, for an upcoming episode of his show. In the interview, the grandparents of the late Caylee Anthony open up about the death of their granddaughter as well as their 25-year-old daughter's very public trial.

"I looked them straight in the eye and asked them some very tough questions," McGraw, 60, said in a statement, as excerpted by Reuters. "Despite living under a 'media microscope' for years, their story has never really been told... Nothing is off limits during this interview."

PHOTOS: Controversial star moms

In 2008, it was Cindy who first reported her 3-year-old granddaughter missing to the police. Caylee's skeletal remains were found in December 2008 in a plastic bag near the Anthony's Florida home.

Casey, 25, began her trial in May 2011. Her defense team claimed that Caylee drowned in the family pool and was found by her grandfather, George, who then covered up the accident. The defense team also claimed that Casey had been sexually abused by her father since she was a young girl. George and Cindy both denied these allegations.

PHOTOS: Infamous mugshots

In July, Casey was found not guilty of murder and was only charged with lying to the police. She was sentenced to 4 years for this offense, but due to time already served, walked free later that month.

"We appreciate the way in which Dr. Phil has helped others, and we trust him enough to completely open our hearts in telling this story," George said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Celebrities in court

Dr. Phil's interview with George and Cindy Anthony will air Sept. 12 when the program returns for its 10th season.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly