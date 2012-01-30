Not-so-gleeful news.

Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts have split after 9 months together, two sources confirm to Us Weekly.

(JustJared was first to break the news late Monday that the Glee actor, 22, and Scream 4 actress, 20, had parted ways.)

The cute couple were first caught making out last April at the A|X Armani Exchange and 944 Magazine carnival in Indio, Calif., and finally went public in July with a stroll through London.

Roberts -- actress Julia Roberts' niece -- once dated Hollywood bad boy Alex Pettyfer. Overstreet's exes include Taylor Swift (he was her brief rebound last winter following her split from Jake Gylllenhaal) and Glee costar Naya Rivera.

What went wrong? "They're both young kids, they had crushes on each other but the relationship ran its course," one source explains to Us. "She isn't and wasn't looking for a serious thing." Roberts, who partied solo in Sundance, is "back to having fun now."

"He's so nice and was such a good boyfriend," another insider says of Overstreet. "He was always so sweet."

