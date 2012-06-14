NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police are investigating an early morning Manhattan bar brawl involving hip hop stars Drake and Chris Brown.

Police say five people were injured in the fight at club W.I.P. early Thursday morning, where people from both entourages were tossing bottles. Police say the injuries were mostly minor lacerations.

It's not clear what prompted the fight. Both Brown and Drake dated singer Rihanna, but Brown remains on supervised probation for beating her in 2009. Rihanna performed on Drake's hit, "Take Care."

Brown tweeted a photo of himself with a cut chin, then later removed it, as well as other messages about the fight, including epithets and taunts.

Messages for the club and agents for the stars weren't immediately returned. There have been no arrests.