LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chris Brown has lost a bid to delay a hearing in his assault case.

Brown's attorney, Mark Geragos (GEHR'-ah-gohs), filed an appeal earlier this month to try to delay the R&B singer's preliminary hearing, now scheduled for June 22.

A judge rejected a bid by Geragos to get access to police records that the attorney argued were crucial to the hearing. Geragos' appeal states that a California Supreme Court case currently under consideration could affect Brown's access to the records and he was seeking a delay on those grounds.

Court records show the appeal was rejected Tuesday. No reason was given.

Brown is accused of beating then-girlfriend Rihanna (ree-AHN'-ah) at a pre-Grammy party earlier this year.