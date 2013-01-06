The cul-de-sac crew is back!

If Busy Philipps does say so, Cougar Town's upcoming fourth season may just be its best yet. Making the move from ABC to TBS for season 4, the beloved fan favorite hit, costarring Courteney Cox and Josh Hopkins, will really hit its stride starting with the January 8 premiere.

"I'm really excited about it! Honestly, I was quite nervous going back . . . I didn't know what to expect. Cougar Town is the little show that could," the pregnant actress -- who plays Jules' BFF Laurie -- tells Us Weekly of the series, which was in danger of cancellation after season 3 until TBS inked a deal to air the new episodes and encores of its three previous seasons.

Fans will be especially impressed with Cougar Town's first two episodes, which were directed by series star Cox. "The first two [episodes] way surpassed my expectations and came out incredible," Philipps enthused to Us in August when filming began. "I'm really proud of Courteney and really excited about the season!"

Judging by a preview from Tuesday's premiere, the rest of the gang is just as thrilled to be guzzling their beloved red wine once more. "I honestly thought we'd never be in this kitchen again," Jules (Cox) tells her pals, as Grayson (Hopkins) pours them all a glass.

The gang's fun is short-lived, however, once Jules' son Travis (Dan Byrd) makes an appearance. "Wow, are you guys alcoholics? Are you all AA?" he wonders as the group sips away.

Watch the clip above for Jules' sassy retort before the full episode of Cougar Town premieres January 8 at 10 p.m. (EST) on TBS.

