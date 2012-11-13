Fighting to earn a spot in next week's semifinals, tensions were high on Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars.

The seven remaining stars faced a double elimination after each performing two dances Monday night.

Going into the 8th week of competition, Melissa Rycroft was in the lead after earning 99 points with partner Tony Dovolani. Kirstie Alley and her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, were in last place with a total of 79 points.

Sadly, it was Alley who was the first star of the night to be sent home. The actress, 61, said it was an "honor" to be asked back on the show for the All-Stars competition.

"It was very special to me," she said. "I wanted to thank Maks because he's so patient with me."

The next star to be eliminated from the competition was Gilles Marini and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd.

"In the end, it's just an incredible experience . . . I tried my very best," the actor, 36, said. "I want to thank my wife . . . without her, I'm really nothing."

