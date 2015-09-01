Awww! There's no denying it, David Beckham is an old softie, especially when it comes to his children.

The retired soccer stud headed to Instagram on Sept. 1 to publicly wish his son Romeo happy birthday. His sweet message included an equally sweet photo of himself (shirtless) kissing the top of his son's head. Romeo, a model, keeps his eyes closed but seems to be relishing in the affection.

"My little man turns 13 today," David wrote. "Into his teens and still an Arsenal fan lol... Happy birthday beautiful boy."

(For the record, David never played professionally for Arsenal during his storied soccer career.)

The black and white photo is just another example of Becks using his social media to heap praise on his children. Earlier this week he got a tattoo on his neck to honor his son Brooklyn.

The more we get to know David, the more we realize he's just a giant puddle of goo when it comes to his four children. In January he hilariously told Jimmy Kimmel that his life is his children ... or rather, their schedules.

"To be honest, I've become a taxi driver overnight with the kids," he said. I'm literally an Uber driver now."

Somehow Becks is never behind the wheel when we hail an Uber, but we'll just have to keep trying.