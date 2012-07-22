NEW YORK (AP) -- Fans turned out to see "The Dark Knight Rises" in droves, determined to look beyond the shooting at a midnight showing of the film in Colorado.

Some moviegoers confessed to jitters and said they chose a back-row seat near the exits, or checked to see what security was in place.

But people all over the country said they were not going to let the horrific shooting stop their plans to see the final Batman film.

Warner Bros. and other studios banded together to withhold the usual weekend revenue reports until Monday out of respect for the victims. But industry estimates suggested the film was on track to be the third highest opening weekend ever, after "The Avengers" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."