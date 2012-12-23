Drake is asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit blaming him for a nightclub's bad press following his infamous brawl with Chris Brown.

The two stars' entourages clashed during a night out at New York City's W.i.P. in June and the fracas is believed to have erupted after the rival artists exchanged words over Rihanna, who was romantically linked to Drake following her 2009 split from Brown.

Chiefs at Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., who own a large stake in Greenhouse, a club located in the same building, later filed a $16 million lawsuit against the pair, alleging their reputation was ruined by the media fallout, according to TMZ.com.

But Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has now fired back in new legal documents, claiming Greenhouse had its liquor license once suspended due to a "string of violent incidents" and was also described by editors at the New York Times as having "a history of violence and other problems" before the fight.