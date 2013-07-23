Duchess Kate and Prince William debut their baby Prince

By Wonderwall Editors

The royal baby has made his debut! Duchess Kate and Prince William addressed the crowd outside St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013, while holding the unnamed little Prince. "We're still working on a name," Prince William said. "He's got her looks, thankfully." After proudly showing off their baby boy, the couple were driven to Kensington Palace.

Keep clicking to see more photos of little Prince's big day!

Duchess Kate and Prince William show off their little Prince outside St Mary's Hospital in London on July 23 2013.