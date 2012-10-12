Duchess Kate: wannabe pop star?

Very, very little has been revealed about what went down at Duchess Kate's bachelorette party (or "hen party," as the Brits would say) leading up to her April 29, 2011, wedding to Prince William.

PHOTOS: Will and Kate's first year of marriage

But British pop superstar Cheryl Cole claims fresh new details about the future queen's wild night in her memoir "Cheryl: My Story," revealing that Kate, 30, dressed up like Cole, 29, and performed a sexy tribute performance to the Girls Aloud singer.

PHOTOS: Kate's body evolution

"Kate confessed that she dressed up as me on her hen night, in a bodysuit and split trousers, and sang 'Fight for This Love,'" Cole writes of a song popular in the UK. Cole, who was initially slated to appear on Season 1 of FOX's "The X-Factor" before Simon Cowell fired her, explained that Prince William spilled the details to her at the queen's Diamond Jubilee concert in June.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate's princess prep

"She even learnt the dance routine and was step-perfect by all accounts, as her sister Pippa and brother James also came over and told me all about it," Cole marvels of the duchess' sister, 28, and brother. 25.

A hugely successful solo artist in England, Cole and the other four members of Girls Aloud are set to reunite on Oct. 19 with the release of a new charity single, their first project together in three years.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celeb Nude Photo Scandals

French Tabloid Removes Topless Duchess Kate Photos From Its Site

Lawsuit Over Topless Photos of Duchess Kate