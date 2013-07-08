Here come Mr. and Mrs. Phaneuf! As previously reported, Happy Endings star Elisha Cuthbert said "I do" to Toronto Maple Leafs player Dion Phaneuf in Summerfield, Prince Edward Island, Canada this past Saturday July 6 -- and in a newly released photo, the bride, 30, looks absolutely radiant in a traditional white wedding dress as she and her tux-clad NHL hunk, 28, emerge from the St. Catholic Church.

PHOTOS: Biggest weddings of the year

Both Canadian-born, Cuthbert and Phaneuf have been dating since 2008, and got engaged last September. The Toronto Star describes the church as "a modest looking little white church on a hill, replete with a commanding view of rolling farmland on all sides," with "D&E" lettering affixed to the side of the building for the big day.

PHOTOS: Hot Canadians

Phaneuf's aunt told the paper that the bash was "not as glamorous as I thought it would be. It's an Island wedding." Arriving with five bridesmaids at the church around 4:30 p.m., the blonde 24 alum gave "high-fives to her attendants," with onlookers outside church clapping and cheering as the women entered the church for the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Best TV wedding dresses

The couple sped away post-vows in a vintage Camero SS -- the bride's wedding gift to the groom! The reception went down at the couple's summer home in the area.

"It's such a quiet place that we can be ourselves and not get bothered too much and have a real summer away from the hustle and bustle of our lives," Cuthbert said of the area in a 2008 interview.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elisha Cuthbert Marries Dion Phaneuf: Her Wedding Dress Revealed!