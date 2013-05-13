Meet Magnus Mitchell! Six months after Elizabeth Banks announced she and her husband, Max Handelman, had welcomed their second son via gestational surrogate, the "Hunger Games" star gave the first glimpse of her youngest son during a family outing in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. Banks, 39, and Handelman, 40, are also parents to son Felix, who was born via gestational surrogate in 2011.

"My 2-year-old just sang 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' to his baby brother and my heart burst," Banks tweeted. "Happy Mother's Day, moms."

PHOTOS: Celebs who welcomed children through surrogacy

Banks announced Magnus' birth via her official website on Nov. 14. "This experience has exceeded all expectations, taught us a great deal about generosity and gratitude, and established a relationship that will last a lifetime," Banks said of their gestational surrogate.

PHOTOS: See the Hunger Games cast in costume

Covering the May issue of Marie Claire @Work, Banks opened up about her life as working mother. "First of all, I have a home office. I have two kids, and it means I get to put them down for their naps and be the person they wake up to," she tells the magazine. "When I'm actressing, which is my day job. ... I leave the house at 4:30 in the morning five days a week and I get home at 6, and hope to get two hours with them before they go to bed. So I'm slightly miserable about that."

PHOTOS: Stars and their moms

Since then, Banks and her husband have restructured their lives to spend more time with their boys. The college sweethearts decided to create Brownstone Productions, Banks says, because "we realized very quickly that if we were going to have a life together, he could not go back to a nine-to-five with two weeks of vacation."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Miley Cyrus' crazy Twitpic

Selena Gomez debuts her mom's bump on Twitter

Insured celeb body parts