Kevin Clash, the voice of Sesame Street's Elmo, is no longer facing allegations that he was involved in an underage sexual relationship.

The puppeteer, 52, denied claims Monday made by a 23-year-old man that they had a sexual relationship seven years ago, when the accuser was 16.

On Tuesday, the accuser's lawyer released a statement to TMZ recanting his story. "[The accuser] wants it to be known that his sexual relationship with Mr. Clash was an adult consensual relationship," the statement said. "[The accuser] will have no further comment."

In a statement on their website Tuesday, Sesame Workshop wrote, "We are pleased that this matter has been brought to a close, and we are happy that Kevin can move on from this unfortunate episode."

After denying the allegation, Clash, who has been a puppeteer on Sesame Street since 1984, was granted a leave of absence. He released his own statement Tuesday, saying, "I am relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest. I will not discuss it further."

