Elmo Puppeteer Kevin Clash's Accuser Recants Underage Sex Claim
Kevin Clash, the voice of Sesame Street's Elmo, is no longer facing allegations that he was involved in an underage sexual relationship.
The puppeteer, 52, denied claims Monday made by a 23-year-old man that they had a sexual relationship seven years ago, when the accuser was 16.
On Tuesday, the accuser's lawyer released a statement to TMZ recanting his story. "[The accuser] wants it to be known that his sexual relationship with Mr. Clash was an adult consensual relationship," the statement said. "[The accuser] will have no further comment."
In a statement on their website Tuesday, Sesame Workshop wrote, "We are pleased that this matter has been brought to a close, and we are happy that Kevin can move on from this unfortunate episode."
After denying the allegation, Clash, who has been a puppeteer on Sesame Street since 1984, was granted a leave of absence. He released his own statement Tuesday, saying, "I am relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest. I will not discuss it further."
