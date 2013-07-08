Elton John has been forced to postpone his current summer tour after a series of scans and blood tests revealed he is suffering from appendicitis. The "Your Song" singer, 66, had previously been scheduled to perform at London's Hyde Park on Friday, July 12.

"Elton is incredibly disappointed to postpone these tour dates. To know that he made such super-human efforts and continued to perform to thousands through his illness only confirms his dedication to his European fans," John's rep said in a statement. "He is eager to be back on top form and return to play the remaining shows starting in early September 2013."

Doctors have advised the "Crocodile Rock" singer to postpone his current European tour dates in order to undergo surgery in the UK in the coming weeks. John is currently taking "a course of intensive antibiotics" to "reduce toxins within the inflamed appendicitis site," according to his official website.

In 2012, John was forced to cancel several U.S. tour dates because of a respiratory infection. He also missed a few concerts due to food poisoning.

John's upcoming album, The Diving Board, is slated for a September release. He hasn't released new solo material since 2006's The Captain & The Kid, though he did collaborate with Leon Russell on 2010's The Union.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Elton John Has Appendicitis, Postpones Summer Tour