LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A former Playboy Playmate of the Year who appeared in the horror movie "Rosemary's Baby" has been sentenced to nine years in state prison for shooting her husband in the back at their Hollywood, Calif., apartment.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say 66-year-old Victoria Rathgeb was sentenced Wednesday. She pleaded no contest to attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Authorities say Rathgeb shot and wounded her husband last October during an argument. Prosecutors say he recovered and was in court for the sentencing but did not make a statement.

Rathgeb was 1968's Playmate of the Year under the name of Angela Dorian. She had TV and movie roles in the 1960s and 1970s and played a recovering heroin addict in the 1968 hit "Rosemary's Baby."