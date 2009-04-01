Bizarre BFF alert!

Meghan McCain and MTV reality star Tila Tequila shared an early lunch Saturday morning at the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

"You could totally see the girls getting along," a source tells Us. "They seemed to be longtime friends."

See famous celeb BFFs

During their hour-long lunch, the two were overheard chatting "about everything from politics to pop culture," adds the source.

Look back at the McCain-Palin families on the campaign trail

How did these two hook up?

The source says that Tequila, 27, read somewhere that McCain, 24, looks up to her and burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

See today's top celeb news photos

"They found each other on Twitter and got in touch," the source tells Us. "They definitely seem to be fast friends."