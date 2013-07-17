By Tony Maglio

TheWrap

The 65th Primetime Emmy award nominations were read and revealed early Thursday morning in Los Angeles on emmys.com.

The trophies will be given out Sunday, Sept. 22.

Here is the list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hugh Bonneville, "Downton Abbey"

Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"

Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom"

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

Damian Lewis, "Homeland"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Connie Britton, "Nashville"

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

Michelle Dockery, "Downton Abbey"

Vera Farmiga, "Bates Motel"

Elisabeth Moss, "Mad Men"

Kerry Washington, "Scandal"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Parade's End"

Matt Damon, "Behind the Candelabra"

Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra"

Toby Jones, "The Girl"

Al Pacino, "Phil Spector"

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Asylum"

Laura Linney, "The Big C Hereafter"

Helen Mirren, "Phil Spector"

Elisabeth Moss, "Top of the Lake"

Sigourney Weaver, "Political Animals"

OUTSTANDING REALITY HOST

Tom Bergeron, "Dancing With the Stars"

Cat Deeley, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Heidi Klum/Tim Gunn, "Project Runway"

Ryan Seacrest, "American Idol"

Betty White, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers"

Anthony Bourdain, "The Taste"

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock"

Jason Bateman, "Arrested Development"

Louis C.K., "Louie"

Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"

Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Laura Dern, "Enlightened"

Lena Dunham, "Girls"

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"

Tina Fey, "30 Rock"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation"

More to come...