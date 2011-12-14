Ladies in red!

For many stars, a classic red lipstick is as much of an accessory as a pair of basic black pumps. Not to mention, a bright scarlet pout is a surefire way to get noticed.

"Red lipstick makes your teeth look very white," Michelle Trachtenberg explains to Us Weekly. "I feel like whenever a man sees a woman wearing red lipstick, they immediately think of sexy, naughty things."

By choosing the stand-out color, you're putting your face front and center and for Bethenny Frankel, it's a big confidence boost!

"Red, I believe, is a color that comes with confidence," the Bravo star tells Us. "Confidence, luck and courage -- I think that's what every woman needs!"

But for other celebs, a bold, polished lip serves a different agenda.

"I don't like to wear a lot of eye makeup, and sometimes I don't really want to do it at all! Red lips are an easy way to look done," says Whitney Port.

