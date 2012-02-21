They're heading to the altar on "Glee," but are Lea Michele and Cory Monteith exploring a romance off-screen, too? Life & Style claims the erstwhile Rachel and Finn were mooning over each other during a Valentine's Day date at a Los Angeles restaurant.

"They were into each other all night," tattles a body language-reading spy at Il Covo eatery. "She was very happy, flirting and touching Cory a lot. He just stared at her with puppy-dog eyes."

In between some hand-holding and giggling, the actor apparently fed Lea spaghetti (no word on whether he also pushed a meatball toward her with his nose, a la "Lady and the Tramp"). The mag says she responded by rubbing his back, although maybe he was simply having a hard time swallowing what was in front of him (sort of like us with this story).

Anyhoo, Lea, 25, and Cory, 29, were spied on another date three days later, although the starlet soon jetted off with her girlfriends to Mexico, where she, ahem, gleefully tweeted a from-the-rear bikini shot.

"Cory is totally into her," insists a "Glee" crew member.

Reps for the pair didn't respond to our request for comment.

Michele, who split from actor boyfriend Theo Stockman in September after about a year of togetherness, has repeatedly described her relationship with Monteith as brotherly and called their love scenes "way awkward."

"I mean, for me, if it was going to happen with anybody it would have happened with Cory," she told Glamour U.K. last year. "The moment I saw him, I thought 'This boy is very cute.' But he's like my big brother. He's such a great friend, and I am so happy working with him every day that I'm glad nothing has ever happened because it would have ruined something if it didn't work out."

Still, they sparked romance rumors in November when they were caught look cozy in the background of a quickly deleted photo tweeted by co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Damian McGinty.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Lea: Cory farts in front of me

Cory talks to Wonderwall

Lea flirts with Ashton Kutcher