Seasons Greetings from the Sterns!

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, radio host Howard Stern shared this year's over-the-top Christmas card with his nearly 400,000 Stern Show Twitter followers. Though the 58-year-old is M.I.A. in the festive photo shoot, his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, 40, happily strikes a pose with their four cats, Apple, Walter, Leon Bear and Charlie Boy.

PHOTOS: Stars' family holiday traditions

Wearing a red and white polka dot ensemble that matches her home's decor, Mom Caves host Ostrosky Stern is pictured serving cookies in the shape of kittens as her four felines lounge nearby.

PHOTOS: Holiday gifts for the homes

At the Fitzgerald Family Christmas premiere at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City Nov. 27, Stern's wife told Us Weekly how she was getting into the holiday spirit. "I just put up our Christmas tree and it's beautiful," Ostrosky Stern said. "It's very colorful. It's like every decoration I've ever had on it with colorful lights. I usually have a theme -- it's really neat -- but not this year. It's like, the more the merrier!"

The New York-based couple -- who wed in October 2008 -- will be spending the holidays at home this year. "Christmas Eve is the gift exchange," Ostrosky Stern revealed.

PHOTOS: Star-inspired stocking stuffer gift ideas

In 2011, the former model opened up to Us about why she's still head over heels for the America's Got Talent judge. "I still get that fuzzy feeling in my stomach every time I see him," she gushed. "We are just so blissfully happy. I wish this feeling for everyone. He's the most thoughtful person I know."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky Stern Share Over-the-Top Christmas Card!