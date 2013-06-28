Just in time for summer — a shorter, lighter hairstyle for Jada Pinkett Smith. The wife of Will Smith and mom to Jaden, 14, and Willow, 12, took to Facebook on Wednesday, June 26 to show off her new 'do: a sophisticated long bob that's reminiscent of the one Nicole Richie debuted earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Best Celebrity Haircuts

The actress, 41, shared a picture of her shorter locks on her Facebook page, captioning it with "I'm love'n my new do." Her hair also seems to have been colored lighter at the tips, in an ombre style. Though Pinkett Smith has had a pixie cut in the past, she's been keeping her hair long in recent years.

PHOTOS: Most iconic hairstyles of all time

Her new cut coincided with a few other happy occurrences for the star that day. "I'm love'n Drake's new single fet. Sampha, The Motion…my favorite single of the year thus far," she added on her Facebook post. "And congrats on the decision in which the Supreme Court ruled the same-sax marriage ban as unconstitutional. Happy Wednesday." (The Defense of Marriage Act was declared "unconstitutional" by the U.S. Supreme Court, giving legally married same-sex couples the same federal rights as heterosexual couples.)

PHOTOS: Best wedding hairstyles

In November of last year, she defended her daughter Willow's unconventional hairstyles. "I made a promise to endow my little girl with the power to always know that her body, spirit and her mind are HER domain," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. "Willow cut her hair because her beauty, her value, her worth is not measured by the length of her hair."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jada Pinkett Smith Cuts Hair Into a Lob Style