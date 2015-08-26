The marriage and the mall. Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest stars in the world and basically has everything at her disposal, but when it came to one wedding essential, she didn't turn to her favorite designers.

She turned into the parking lot of the mall.

In preparation for her secret wedding ceremony to longtime beau Justin Theroux, Us Weekly reports that Jen bought her veil from J. Crew! A veil from the mall staple retails for $200.

Along those same lines, the magazine claims that the bride's dress was far from "designer."

"Jen bought her dress at a store," an insider said. "It wasn't thousands of dollars."

As was the secrecy of the ceremony, little is still known about Jen's dress. Some had wondered whether the dress was actually featured on a reality-TV show several months ago, but Us reports otherwise.

For the casual wedding, Jen donned a diamond-studded wedding band, designed by her good friend Jennifer Meyer, who also crafted the groom's ring.

"Their dogs were the ring bearers," a source told Us.

The couple seems to be handling married life well, but Justin did admit that it's "different."

"It does feel different," he told People magazine. "I'm very happy." He then added, "It's nice to be able to look down and see a new piece of jewelry on my finger."