No hard feelings here!

Tate Donovan's love story with Jennifer Aniston didn't have the happy ending either of them were hoping for, but he's glad she finally found her ever after -- even though it wasn't with him.

Us Weekly caught up with the Argo actor on Jan. 6 at a Television Critics Association cocktail event for NBC, where he opened up about his feelings on Aniston's engagement to Justin Theroux, her co-star in the film Wanderlust.

"I am very happy for her," the single but "kind of dating" Donovan told Us of his ex-love, whom he romanced for nearly three years before their split in 1998. "I hope it lasts and that they have a great time. And I'm sure they will. They seem like a very happy couple."

The 49-year-old actor, who played a love interest named Joshua for his then-girlfriend on a few episodes of Friends in the late '90s, added that he had previously met -- and liked -- Theroux when both appeared in plays at the Williamstown Theatre Festival several years ago.

"He's a really good guy," Donovan said. "A really smart, very good guy."

This is not the first time the Deceptions star has spoken well of his ex. After running into her at the 2010 Golden Globes, he told E! News he thought she looked "gorgeous" in her slinky black Valentino gown. He also said that anything that had happened between them in the past was just that -- in the past. "I mean, it's been 150 years," he joked, "so if you can't bury the hatchet in that amount of time, something's wrong with you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Boyfriend Tate Donovan on Her Engagement to Justin Theroux: "I Am Very Happy for Her"