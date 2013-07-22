The best is yet to come! One night after tying the knot in New York City, newlyweds Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita were photographed heading to brunch on Sunday, July 21. Wearing their brand new wedding bands, the casually-dressed couple looked more in love than ever.

Modern Family Emmy nominee Ferguson, 37, and attorney Mikita, 27, became engaged in the fall of 2012 following a two-year courtship. Their July 20 wedding was officiated by playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner. Celebrity attendees included Ferguson's Modern Family costars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet, as well as Padma Lakshmi, Jerry O' Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Zachary Quinto, Isaac Mizrahi, plus So You Think You Can Dance's Cat Deeley, Mary Murphy and Tyce Diorio. (Ferguson has been a frequent guest judge on the FOX dancing competition.)

Post-ceremony, Ferguson tweeted that he'd "never been happier." Mikita, meanwhile, explained why he plans to refer to Ferguson as his husband and not his partner. "We've worked hard to call each other husband," he tweeted, "so let's start using it."

When the pair announced their engagement in September 2012, Ferguson and Mikita started Tie the Knot, a neckwear company that advocates for the civil rights of gay and lesbian Americans throughout the United States. The California-based couple decided to get married in New York, Ferguson told Us Weekly in March, "because that's where it's legal, so we want to support the state that's in support of us."

Guests at the couple's wedding couldn't help but gush about the ceremony. "I think the service at Justin and Jesse's wedding was so beautifully honest," Nigel Lythgoe tweeted. "It was so emotional that when we weren't laughing, we were crying."

Stonestreet, who plays Ferguson's partner on Modern Family, jokingly tweeted: "Congratulations Jesse and Justin on your nuptials! As my gift to you, I'm going on your honeymoon with you. Just the three of us, k?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, New Husband Justin Mikita Flash Wedding Bands