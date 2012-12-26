It was a very Kardashian Kristmas for Brody Jenner.

The Hills reality star, 29, joined his two half-sisters and four step-siblings on Christmas Eve at Kris and Bruce Jenner's home in Hidden Hills, Calif. Using Instagram, Brody posted a picture of himself bonding with brother-in-law Lamar Odom, 33, stepsister Khloe Kardashian-Odom, 28, Scott Disick, 29, half-sister Kylie Jenner, 15, step-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 33, and niece Penelope Disick, 5 months.

"One of my favorite nights of the year is finally here! Every year my mom throws a Christmas Eve party for all of our closest family and friends and I am counting down the minutes until tonight," Kardashian-Odom blogged before the festivities began. "I can't wait to see what my crazy mother has in store for us -- somehow she always manages to top the previous year."

The family's annual Christmas party was organized by event planner Sharon Sacks, according to E! News. Carolers greeted nearly the E! reality stars' 200 guests, who were treated to a buffet-style meal that included ham, turkey and other traditional holiday fare. (Famous attendees included Chelsea Lately's Heather McDonald and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Faye Resnick.)

The following morning, Kendall Jenner, 17, found a $1,200 pair of Christian Louboutin heels under the family's Christmas tree. Her younger sister, Kylie, also shared a picture of two new Celine purses via Instagram.

Half-brother Brody, meanwhile, posted a picture of himself clutching a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey while hugging a life-size Santa Claus figurine. "If Santa didn't make it to your house, now you know why," Avril Lavigne's ex-boyfriend wrote in the Instagram caption. "We have a rough one. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!"

On Christmas night, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Kanye West, joined Kardashian-Odom and Kris by cheering on Odom during the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets basketball game at the Staples Center.

"Merry Christmas! Fourteen wins in a row!" X Factor co-host Kardashian-Odom tweeted. "Wow, what a phenomenal day! Stay blessed!" She later added, "I hope everyone has had an amazing Christmas filled with love and blessings!! I live for moments like this!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kardashians Joined by Brody Jenner for Christmas Eve Bash: Pictures