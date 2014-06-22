Kate Hudson is ready for summer! The actress, 35, looked incredible in her white string bikini while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, with fiance Matthew Bellamy on Saturday, June 21.

Hudson sizzled in a skimpy halter top and tie-dyed miniskirt, which she accessorized with a beaded necklace, straw hat, and blue-mirrored sunglasses. The getup showed off her amazingly toned abs and long, sexy legs as she and Muse rocker Bellamy, 36, walked barefoot along the beach.

"I try to be active six days a week," the mom of two told the Zoe Report earlier this year of how she maintains her fit bod. "My rule is to try and break a sweat six days a week, whether through an intense workout or running around with the kids. I just try to break a sweat."

To that end, comfy workout clothes are a must -- which is why she partnered with Fabletics to create her own line of fitness duds. "Being active is something we need to teach our children, and it starts with the mommies. It's motivating to see women enjoy being active and stylish at the same time," the Ann Taylor spokeswoman explained.

"I believe that with anything in life, you need motivation," she continued. "The one thing that women always talk about is how they'd like to find time for themselves to make themselves happy. Being active can be challenging, but it's one of the greatest health benefits."