Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are expecting their first child together, attended Christmas mass with the Middleton family at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, England on Dec. 25.

The pregnant Duchess, 30, kept her growing baby bump covered up in a long burgundy coat. Dressing for the holidays, Middleton wore a red scarf and carried a red clutch. She also wore her hair up with her bangs framing her face.

William, 30, matched his wife by wearing a red tie. His younger brother, Prince Harry, 28, is celebrating Christmas in Afghanistan at Camp Bastion in Helmand with other British troops.

A source tells Us Weekly that Harry "marked Christmas just like any of the other troops" with carol services and sporting competitions.

William and Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave her annual Christmas speech Tuesday in 3D. "For many, Christmas is also a time for coming together. But for others, service will come first," the queen said in her broadcast. "Those serving in our armed forces, in our emergency services and in our hospitals, whose sense of duty takes them away from family and friends, will be missing those they love."

"And those who have lost loved ones may find this day especially full of memories," she said. "That's why it's important at this time of year to reach out beyond our familiar relationships to think of those who are on their own."

