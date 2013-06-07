Is this the new cat dance? Kate Upton joined seasoned comic actress Leslie Mann shooting comedy The Other Woman at the Hamptons in New York's Long Island on Thursday, June 6 -- and the 20-year-old Sport Illustrated Swimsuit model narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction as the twosome boogied on a trampoline.

PHOTOS: Kate's amazing body

Although the buxom blonde wore multiple layers (yellow bra, lacy white top and a salmon-toned hoodie sweatshirt), her world-famous cleavage was barely contained as she and Mann, 41, shimmied and bounced for the scene, in which their characters appear to be inebriated. The romantic comedy also stars Cameron Diaz and Taylor Kinney.

PHOTOS: Celebrity nip slips

Although she's ogled by men the world over, Upton (who has graced the cover of SI's swimsuit issue twice) also has her detractors -- and she had a retort for those who called her "fat."

PHOTOS: Most embarassing wardrobe malfunctions

"You sit there and you're like 'Is something wrong with me?" she told Vogue. "The things that they're rejecting are things that I can't change. I can't change my bra size. They're natural! I can work out and I can stay healthy and motivated, but I can't change some things."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Upton Risks Double Nip Slip While Jumping on Movie Set