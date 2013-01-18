Apparently, being a single mom, a movie star, a fashion designer, and the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics isn't enough for Katie Holmes. The 34-year-old actress is expanding her already-impressive resume and signing on to be a co-owner and celebrity spokesperson for Alterna Haircare.

PHOTOS: See which stars are rocking the blunt-bangs trendIn a joint statement with her new company, she says, "I love that Alterna uses natural and organic ingredients and stays away from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens. It's good for my hair and good for the earth, so I feel good using it." Some of the brand's eco-minded products include: Alterna Caviar Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner, Alterna Bamboo Kendi Dry Oil Mist and Bamboo Style Translucent Dry Shampoo.

PHOTOS: What was the biggest hair trend at the 2013 Golden Globes?Seems having a stake in a beauty brand is the new Hollywood status symbol. Besides Holmes, fellow A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore also recently entered the executive suites of the beauty industry. Aniston signed on as an investor and spokesperson for haircare company Living Proof last month. And Barrymore recently unveiled her new mass makeup line, Flower, for Wal-Mart.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes' Named Co-Owner, Spokesperson for Alterna Haircare