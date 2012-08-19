Katie Holmes Teaches Suri Cruise How to Ride a Bike!

Katie Holmes is guiding her little girl in more ways than one!

"The Romantics" actress, 33, taught her daughter, Suri Cruise, 6, how to ride a bicycle in New York City August 18. Wearing a V-neck white tee and blue jeans, Holmes kept a watchful eye over her child with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 50.

Suri, whose pink helmet matched her magenta bicycle, placed her favorite stuffed animal in a basket as Holmes steered the bike by taking hold of one of its handlebars. Though they've been spotted spending time at family-friendly venues like the Bronx Zoo and Chelsea Piers, an insider recently told Us Weekly that Holmes intends to give her daughter a more structured schedule.

"Suri's life is going to change," the insider said. "Katie wants to really become a parent and start teaching her strong discipline."

The mother-daughter duo recently returned to the Big Apple after a brief visit to Holmes' native Ohio. In the months following the actress' split with Tom, "she's been doing really great," another source recently told Us. "She's so strong. She's an independent girl with her own ideas."

Holmes and her daughter currently reside in a $12,500-a-month apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. The actress will return to Broadway this fall in Theresa Rebeck's new play, Dead Accounts. The five-character comedy will be directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

