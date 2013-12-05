Keri Russell and her husband separate, her rep confirms

By Chris Gardner

Keri Russell and Shane Deary have split, People reports.

The couple, who have been married for seven years, parted ways this summer. "They have been separated since early summer," the actress's rep told People. "The separation is amicable and their focus is on their children."

Keri and Shane have two children, son River, 6, and daughter Willa, 23 months. The actress, 37, and Deary wed on Valentine's Day in 2007.

