La La Anthony isn't sweating rumors that she's cheating on her husband, and neither is he, apparently.

The former MTV VJ posted a cryptic video on her Instagram of herself and her husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, mouthing the words to Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's song "All Eyes On You." They seem unfazed by the rumors in the video.

Hours previous she also posted an image of friends Kathy Najimy and Poppy Montgomery wearing T-shirts that read, "Got Haters?"

"If you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping!" the caption read.

The social media activity comes after rapper Maino's ex-girlfriend, Patrice, accused La La (on social media, no less) of sleeping with her ex.

"Your [sic] a disgrace to women everywhere," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Patrice wrote, "How does it feel to be the s--- responsible for his daughter never waking up to her father again." She then asked in unsavory terms whether Carmelo knows that she's hooking up with Maino. She wrote, "That you slept over his house the other night after the movies."

Page Six reports that Maino and La La are friends, but there is no relationship between the two of them beyond that.

"They've been friends for a very long time," said a source. "[Patrice] is jealous of their friendship, but there's no truth to her cheating with him at all."

Hours later, the posts slamming La La were deleted.